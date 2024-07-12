Serena Williams' family was in attendance to support her as she hosted the 2024 ESPY Awards Thursday night.
The legendary athlete stepped out on the red carpet ahead of the show and posed for plenty of photos with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their older daughter Olympia Ohanian.
Williams wore a figure-hugging black gown with beaded embellishments from Giorgio Armani Privé. Olympia looked all grown up on the carpet, wearing a white dress to the event with matching metallic shoes.
Williams and Ohanian are also parents to another daughter, Adira, whom they welcomed in August 2023.
Ohanian shared a photo of their family on the carpet on his Instagram story Thursday, shouting out Adira, who was not in attendance at the event with the rest of her family.
"@adiraohanian (we miss you!!)," Ohanian wrote over the photo.
The ESPY Awards commemorated the past year in sports and highlighted individual and team athletic achievements. Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson won the best female athlete award while Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the best male athlete award.
