Shailene Woodley had a sweet reunion with her television son, Iain Armitage.
Armitage, who portrayed Ziggy Chapman in the hit series "Big Little Lies," posted a photo with Woodley on Instagram.
In the photo, the two stars posed backstage at the Broadway show, "Cult of Love," which Woodley is currently starring in.
"Last night I got to see my first fake Mama, @shailenewoodley in a play on Broadway!" Armitage began. "She's in Cult of Love at @2stnyc ."
He then shared the sage advice she gave him as a young actor.
"When I was 7 I got cast in Big Little Lies," he wrote. "Before we headed to LA to begin filming, I had a FaceTime call with Shailene and I asked her what it would all be like. She assured me that it would be fun, “like playing” and wow, she was so right."
"She, along with our excellent director Monsieur Jean-Marc set the tone for me and I’m certain that the joy we had on Big Little Lies is the reason I stayed with acting," he added. "So to get to see Shailene on stage in this remarkable NY stage debut was a thrill."
Armitage ended his caption by saying, "I hope Shailene keeps coming back to theatre because it makes me so happy to see her up there and I hope she knows how proud I am to be her fake son!"
Woodley also re-posted Armitage's photo on her Instagram story with the "Big Little Lies" theme song, "Cold Little Heart" by Michael Kiwanuka, and wrote, "my Ziggy came to the show last night. made my heart so happy."
"hes grown into such an extraordinary young man," she continued in another slide. "can't believe how much time has gone by since we did Big Little Lies"
The hit series on HBO Max was based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty and was directed by the late Jean-Marc Vallée. It follows a group of women in Monterey, California, who become entangled in a murder investigation.
The first episode aired on Feb. 19, 2017, and starred Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgård, Laura Dern and Adam Scott.
A second season followed in 2019, and Meryl Streep joined the star-studded cast.
Earlier this year, Witherspoon, who is an executive producer on the show, confirmed that a third season for "Big Little Lies" is in the works.
Since "Big Little Lies," Armitage went on to star in "The Big Bang Theory," and then became the titular star of its spinoff prequel, "Young Sheldon."