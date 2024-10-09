Reese Witherspoon says 'Big Little Lies' author Liane Moriarty is 'turning in something very soon'
Reese Witherspoon revealed where things stand with season three of "Big Little Lies."
Over the weekend at her Shine Away event in Los Angeles, Witherspoon said that she and Nicole Kidman will be working with "Big Little Lies" author Liane Moriarty on the next season of the hit show.
"Nicole and I have been waiting for Liane Moriarty," Witherspoon told E! News. "She’s gonna be turning in something very soon."
"We’re back to the original author and we’re gonna go back to the original characters and it’s exciting too because I think the kids are probably a little bit older now," she added. "So that might add another element."
A rep for Moriarty confirmed to "Good Morning America" that the author is working on a novel that will be a sequel to "Big Little Lies."
Earlier this year, Witherspoon, who plays Madeline Mackenzie in the show and is an executive producer, confirmed that a third season is in the works.
"We are working on it," she told Variety at the 2024 Golden Globes. "Nic and I have been working on it."
Kidman, who is also an executive producer and earned an Emmy for her performance as Celeste Wright in the series, shared in January that she and Witherspoon are working on the new season, but couldn’t reveal much.
"We can’t say anything more," she said. "We’ve got to start keeping our mouths shut … we’ve got to button it."
Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård, Zoë Kravitz, Adam Scott, Laura Dern, and Kathryn Newton also starred in seasons one and two of the series.
Meryl Streep starred in season two as the mother of Perry (Skarsgård).
The show follows a group of women in Monterey, California, who become entangled in a murder investigation.