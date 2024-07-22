Shania Twain and Andrea Bocelli took the stage over the weekend and delivered a moving performance.
On the final night of Bocelli's "Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration" show at Teatro del Silenzio in Tuscany, Italy, the duo sang "Da Stanotte in Poi (From This Moment On)."
The reimagined take on Twain's 1997 classic love song will appear on Bocelli's upcoming "Duets" album later this year.
"Thank you to @andreabocelliofficial for our beautiful onstage moment together," Twain wrote in an Instagram post, which featured photos and video from the weekend of her rehearsing on stage with Bocelli, hanging out with Sofia Vergara and "Queen" singer Brian May, and singing with opera singer Nadine Sierra and Jon Batiste.
"It was truly an honour to hear your exceptional voice singing a song I wrote originally to be performed with all that gravitas," she added.
The singer also wrote, "A weekend of unforgettable memories with familiar faces and new friends."
In a separate post, Twain and Bocelli shared a video of them riding horses through Tuscany before their performance.
"Tonight is going to be special," they wrote in the joint post.
"Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration" was an epic three-day concert event full of captivating performances to celebrate Boccelli's 30th anniversary in music, according to a press release.
Along with Twain, Bocelli performed "Can't Help Falling in Love" with Katharine McPhee and David Foster on piano, "You Say" with Lauren Daigle, "Fall on Me" with his son, Matteo Bocelli and "Who Wants to Live Forever" with May. Bocelli also serenaded Vergara on stage to "Bésame Mucho."
Leading up to the finale, the previous two concerts also featured Ed Sheeran, Russell Crowe, Will Smith, Sofia Carson and more.
"Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration" will be released globally in theaters this fall, according to a press release. "Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour" concert film director Sam Wrench directed Bocelli's upcoming concert film and it will be produced by Mercury Studios, Maverick, Almud, Impact Productions and CitySound & Events.