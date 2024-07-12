Andrea Bocelli and Shania Twain have teamed up for a duet of one of Twain's classic love songs.
On Friday, the singers shared a reimagined take on Twain's 1997 song "From This Moment On" for Bocelli's upcoming "Duets" album later this year.
Their version, titled "Da Stanotte in Poi (From This Moment On)," features newly recorded lyrics and is produced by Rick Nowels.
"It was such a beautiful experience to reimagine my song 'From This Moment On' with @andreabocelliofficial," Twain wrote in the caption of a joint Instagram post she shared with Bocelli. "I loved collaborating on 'Da Stanotte in Poi' together and I can't wait to sing it at the celebration show in gorgeous Tuscany!"
For three nights -- July 15, 17 and 19 -- Twain and several other stars will join Bocelli at the Teatro del Silenzio in Italy's Tuscan hills for an event honoring Bocelli's 30th career anniversary.
The event, "Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration," will feature a star-studded cast including Ed Sheeran, Sofia Carson, David Foster, Sofia Vergara, Russell Crowe, Lauren Daigle, Johnny Depp, Jon Batiste, Katharine McPhee and more, according to a press release.
It will also be filmed for a global release in cinemas this fall.
On Instagram on Friday, Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti teased the upcoming performances with videos of Bocelli rehearsing at Teatro del Silenzio and playing the piano.
Not only does 2024 mark the 30th anniversary of Bocelli's career, it is also quickly becoming a busy year for the singer, who will also release a documentary later this year called "Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe." The legendary Italian tenor is also embarking on his annual North American Holiday Tour this winter.
Bocelli's "Duets" album will be released Oct. 25 and will feature collaborations with Stevie Wonder, Marc Anthony, Mary J. Blige and more.
Listen to Twain's and Bocelli's duet "Da Stanotte in Poi (From This Moment On)" below.