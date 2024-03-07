That does impress her much!

Shania Twain posted a video to TikTok on March 6 in which she shared the perfect reaction to being presented with her very own Barbie.

In the clip, the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" singer takes a look at the doll and says, "Just give me a minute," before walking away.

After disappearing around a corner, we hear her yell, "Sublime!" She then reappears and gives the doll her approval.

"I had to 😂 But seriously… I am honoured to be recognised as a @barbie role model - I have my own one-of-a-kind Barbie doll!! Pinch me!! 🥹💗 #Barbie #Sublime."

The "sublime" reference is a line from the "Barbie" movie in which Ryan Gosling's character, Ken, reacts to Margot Robbie's Barbie telling him she's ready to be his "long-term-distance-low-commitment-casual girlfriend" -- if he'll still have her, of course.

Gosling's Ken asks Robbie's Barbie to "hold on for one second" as he retreats into his "Mojo Dojo Casa House" and audiences hear him scream "Sublime!" before he returns and accepts the offer.

Twain received her Barbie as part of Mattel's efforts to honor global storytellers using their platform for good with their very own role model doll as the company celebrates its 65th anniversary this month.

The Canadian country super star was named among the likes of Viola Davis, Helen Mirren, Kylie Minogue and more as icons to receive these special dolls on International Women's Day.