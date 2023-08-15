Shania Twain has announced another Sin City residency!

"Shania Twain: COME ON OVER -- The Las Vegas Residency -- All The Hits!" opens at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on May 10, 2024.

"I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency," Twain said in a statement. "Performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre. The audience can expect all the hits with a few fan favorites from the new album [ "Queen of Me"] in there too."

She continued, "I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than Vegas so I hope you all join me!”

Tickets go on sale starting Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas, and a presale starts Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. PT at citientertainment.com.

The 24 performances going on sale include:

  • May 2024: 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26
  • August 2024: 23, 24, 29, 31
  • September 2024: 1, 4, 6, 7
  • November 2024: 29, 30
  • December 2024: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14

The show will also raise money for a good cause: $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Shania Kids Can, which supports at-risk kids and those in need.