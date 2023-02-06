Tim McGraw showed his love for fellow country superstar Shania Twain recently by covering one of her biggest hits.

McGraw, 55, took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of himself performing an acoustic rendition of Twain's '90s classic "You're Still the One" off the Canadian singer's 1997 mega-hit album "Come on Over."

"@bobminner and I had some fun covering this @shaniatwain classic a few weeks ago. Always been a big fan...can't wait to listen to the new album!!" he captioned the social media post, referencing Twain's recently released "Queen of Me" album.

Twain, 57, saw the cover and approved.

"Gorgeous!! 🥰," she wrote in the comments of McGraw's post.