Tim McGraw showed his love for fellow country superstar Shania Twain recently by covering one of her biggest hits.
McGraw, 55, took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of himself performing an acoustic rendition of Twain's '90s classic "You're Still the One" off the Canadian singer's 1997 mega-hit album "Come on Over."
"@bobminner and I had some fun covering this @shaniatwain classic a few weeks ago. Always been a big fan...can't wait to listen to the new album!!" he captioned the social media post, referencing Twain's recently released "Queen of Me" album.
- 2December 16, 2022
Twain, 57, saw the cover and approved.
"Gorgeous!! 🥰," she wrote in the comments of McGraw's post.
Other celebrities who reacted to McGraw's post included country singer Cole Swindell and actress Octavia Spencer, the latter of whom commented, "Gonna need y'all to record that one! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."