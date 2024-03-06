Barbie is turning 65!

To celebrate the iconic doll's milestone birthday, coming up on March 9, Mattel is releasing a new doll inspired by the 1959 original.

The new "Incredibly Glamorous" Barbie is wearing a floor-length black-and-white ballgown paired with cat-eye sunglasses, with her hair worn in a half-up, half-down voluminous style.

Mattel is celebrating Barbie's 65th anniversary with "Incredibly Glamorous" doll. Courtesy of Mattel Inc.

The new doll's ensemble and accessories are a nod to the retro style of the 1959 doll's beloved swimsuit look.

"She's an incredibly glamorous, gorgeous and modern doll for collectors," senior vice president and head of design for dolls Kim Culmone told People.

She continued, "We've modernized her for today, but touched on all her glamour and gave great little cues and nods for collectors — little Easter eggs in there — that they will understand."

In addition to the new 1959-inspired doll, Mattel has a number of other celebratory initiatives, including a rollout of eight Barbie Role Models dolls that honor global storytellers who are using their platforms for good.

The dolls are created in the likenesses of actresses Dame Helen Mirren and Viola Davis, model Nicole Fujita, singers Shania Twain and Kylie Minogue, indigenous content creator Maira Gomez, German comedian Enissa Amani, and Mexican filmmaker Lila Avilés.

Sharing her excitement for the release of the role model doll, Davis said, "Honestly, I wanted this Barbie to make little 6-year-old Viola squeal. It is my biggest gift to her...my lifelong mission and legacy to make her feel pretty, seen, and worthy. No words...just joy."

Fans who want to join in on Barbie's birthday celebrations can also expect to see Barbie-themed collaborations with nearly 40 brand partners across fashion, food, publishing and accessories.

The toymaker will also introduce an anniversary collection of products that revisit some of the most popular career Barbies, as well as celebratory and fashionistas dolls all influenced by Barbie looks throughout the years.

Mattel will also be entering its third year of partnership with Inspiring Girls International with efforts to support the Barbie Dream Gap Project.