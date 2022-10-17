More stars have been added to the hybrid animated and live-action "Beauty and the Beast" special.

Country music superstar Shania Twain, actor Martin Short and Tony Award winner David Alan Grier will star in the television event, ABC confirmed Monday.

Getty Images Martin Short attends an event in Los Angeles on June 11, 2022. | David Alan Grier attends the Tony Awards in New York on Sept. 26, 2021. | Shania Twain attends an event in London on Sept. 22, 2022.

Twain will play Mrs. Potts while Short will play candlestick Lumière, and Grier will play Cogsworth, the clock. Playing Mrs. Pott's son, Chip, is actor Leo Abelo Perry.

Twain took to Instagram on Monday to share her excitement about the role, which was voiced by the late Angela Lansbury in the 1991 animated film. Lansbury died last week at 96 years old.

"I am unbelievably honoured… and excited… and all of the emotions (!!)," Twain posted. "I would be remiss if I didn't pay tribute to the iconic Angela Lansbury, I mean she IS Mrs. Potts and the reason why this character is so beloved. To follow in the footsteps of such an icon is a huge honour and I hope to do the part justice ❤️."

Getty Images | Disney H.E.R. attends the Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. | Belle is shown in a scene from Beauty and the Beast.

In July, ABC announced that Grammy- and Academy Award-winning singer H.E.R. would be taking on the role of Belle. She will be the first Black and Filipina woman to play the role of the Disney princess on screen.

Starring alongside H.E.R. are singer Josh Groban as the Beast, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, Joshua Henry as Gaston and "Schitt's Creek" star Rizwan Manji, who will play Gaston's sidekick, Le Fou. EGOT winner and "West Side Story" legend Rita Moreno will narrate the special.

The television event, which will be presented by "The Wonderfuul World of Disney" and executive produced by Jon M. Chu of "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In the Heights," will air on ABC on Dec. 15 and on Disney+ the next day and will celebrate 30 years of the Disney classic.

The ABC special will be a two-hour reimagining of the classic story and will be taped in front of a live audience.