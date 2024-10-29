Shawn Mendes opened up about his sexuality during a recent concert, saying he's "just figuring it out like everyone."
The "Treat You Better" singer, 26, made the comments at his Oct. 28 concert in Colorado.
Addressing his early start in the music industry, Mendes said "the truth is that I didn't get to kind of do a lot of 15-year-old things and discover parts of myself that you do at 15."
"Since I was really young, there's just been this thing about my sexuality, and people have been talking about it for so long," he continued. "And I think it's kind of silly, because I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it's so hard to just put into boxes."
Mendes went on to say that such speculation "always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me, something that I was figuring out in myself, something that I had yet to discover and still have yet to discover."
"The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I'm just figuring it out like everyone, and I don't really know sometimes, and I know other times," he said, adding that he's "trying to be really brave and just allow myself to be a human and feel things."
"That's all I really wanna say about that for now," Mendes concluded.
Mendes' new album, "Shawn," drops Nov. 15.