Shawn Mendes is releasing an album close to his heart.
On Wednesday, the "Lost In Japan" singer announced that he will be releasing a new self-titled album, "Shawn," this fall.
The announcement comes after Mendes shared extensive behind-the-scenes looks at the new music he's been creating on social media.
In a lengthy message he shared on Instagram alongside a video for the official album trailer for the track, "Isn't That Enough," Mendes opened up about why "Shawn" means a lot to him.
"Music really can be medicine," he wrote in the caption of the video. "2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn't step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift."
"Honestly thank god for my friends and family," he continued. "Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better."
He added, "I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple years let alone make an album without you ... All of my Friends and Family, thank you for loving on me so hard ♥️."
"Shawn" follows Mendes' previous album, "Wonder," which he released in 2020. In July 2022, he canceled his "Wonder" tour to prioritize his mental health.
He reflected on his decision to cancel his tour dates in an interview with WSJ. Magazine in February 2023.
"The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way," he said. "And then doing the work to help myself heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit."
In January, Mendes shared a video of himself on Instagram singing as he played a harmonium. In the caption of the post, he reflected how the practice has helped him cope with anxiety and fear.
"The biggest lesson for me this year has been to accept and welcome the lows of life… not to constantly need to change or fix something in order to feel high again, because i know if i really slow down and listen when i'm low there's always something to hear," he wrote at the time.
In his Instagram post Wednesday, Mendes thanked those who had been "so unbelievably supportive and patient and loving" over the past few years.
"...Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I really hope you love this album, I do. I really really do," he wrote. "I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me."
Two songs from Mendes' forthcoming album, "Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough," will be released on his birthday, Aug. 8.
"Shawn" will arrive on Oct. 18 and it is available for pre-order now.