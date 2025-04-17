Sheryl Lee Ralph was officially honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.
The award celebrates Ralph's illustrious career, spanning more than four decades in theater, film and television, as well as her advocacy work off-screen.
Speaking at the ceremony, Ralph reflected on her journey and the significance of the honor. "I'm not just part of the fabric that is Hollywood, I'm part of the cemented foundation that is Hollywood," she said.
Ralph's breakout moment came with her starring role in the original 1981 Broadway production of Dreamgirls, where she performed alongside Jennifer Holliday and Loretta Devine.
Devine, who attended the ceremony on Wednesday, praised Ralph's long-standing strength and determination. "She was strong then, and she still is strong," she said.
Ralph currently stars as Barbara Howard in the ABC series "Abbott Elementary."
Co-star and series creator Quinta Brunson also spoke at Ralph's Walk of Fame ceremony, describing Ralph as a living embodiment of Hollywood legacy.
"To be around her is to be around Hollywood history, grace and legend," Brunson said. "She is our star."
Other members of the "Abbott Elementary" cast also showed up in their numbers to support, including William Stanford Davis, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti and Janelle James.