Simone Biles is leaning into a viral meme about herself.
In a video she shared on social media, the 11-time Olympic medalist and Team USA star recreates a video that went viral during the 2024 Olympics of her candid, intense glare that she randomly flashed at the camera in the middle of a conversation with friends.
Some on social media used the clip for different scenarios.
"I actually do this all the time," she wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Biles appears in the video doing random things and stopping in her tracks to deliver that same stare for different situations including, "hearing someone on their couch has comments on the routine," "when someone mentions women's sports" and "the vault when it sees her coming."
Another clip shows Biles at lunch glaring at the camera with text on screen saying, "When the drink he ordered starts looking like the drink i should've ordered."
The gymnast, who is the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history, recently competed at the Paris Olympics where she added three more gold medals and a silver medal to her collection.