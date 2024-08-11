The 35th season of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie is heading to Disney+ on Oct. 2 with some brand-new surprises.
At Disney's D23 fan event this weekend, "The Simpsons" creators shared the news that four exclusive new episodes of "The Simpsons" will also be available on Disney+ in the months ahead.
Season 35 of "The Simpsons" originally aired on Fox in October 2023, with the 18th and final episode of the season airing in May 2024.
Two of the brand-new episodes of "The Simpsons" are a two-part Christmas special titled "O C'mon All Ye Faithful" and will hit the streaming service on Dec. 17, dated for the 35th anniversary of the original "Simpsons" Christmas special that aired on Dec. 17, 1989.
The titles of the other brand-new episodes are "The Past and the Furious" and "Yellow Plane."
Also this October, Disney+ will host a "Simpsons" Halloween short to bring in the spooky season in Springfield style.
"The Simpsons," which holds the record for the longest-running scripted prime-time show in TV history, is the recipient of 37 Emmys and a Peabody Award.
Other big announcements coming from the Disney fan event weekend included the revealing of the "Freaky Friday" sequel title, "Freakier Friday;" a trailer for the upcoming "Moana 2," the first trailer for the "Snow White" live-action remake, a new "Mufasa: The Lion King" trailer and more.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."