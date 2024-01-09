Sinead O'Connor died from natural causes, Southwark Coroners Court confirmed to ABC News in a statement.

O'Connor died at the age of 56 on July 26, 2023.

The Irish singer-songwriter was known for her 1990 cover of the Prince-written song "Nothing Compares 2 U." Her version became a worldwide hit and was nominated for record of the year at the Grammys in 1990. She also won three MTV Video Music Awards for the song that year.

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on stage during the Positivus music festival in Salacgriva, July 18, 2009. Ints Kalnins/Reuters, FILE

In 1991, O'Connor earned her first Grammy, for best alternative music performance for "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got," though she refused to accept the award.

The following year, O'Connor garnered controversy during her 1992 "Saturday Night Live" performance in which she infamously ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II while declaring, "Fight the real enemy."

Irish singer-songwriter SinÃad O'Connor in concert on the first night of the Toender Folk Music Festival in Toender, on the south western part of Denmark, Aug. 23, 2013. Casper Dalhoff/AP, FILE

While the incident damaged her popularity in the U.S., she went on to release 10 studio albums, the most recent in 2014. She was nearly done recording an album of new material at the time of her death.

In 2021, O'Connor shared her experience with lifelong mental health struggles in her memoir, "Rememberings." A documentary about her titled "Nothing Compares" was released in 2022.