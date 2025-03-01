Cori Broadus, the daughter of rapper Snoop Dogg, welcomed a baby girl on Friday.
Broadus took to Instagram to share that the baby was born prematurely at just 25 weeks, calling her daughter “the best” despite the challenges of an early birth.
She also shared two follow-up Instagram stories. The first was a picture of her laying on an operating table with the caption, “1st c-section was success:) s/o to the man up above 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾.”
The second appeared to be a picture from Broadus' hospital bed with the caption, "Got to the doctors yesterday thinking I just had a bad case of gas.. whole time I was developing 'HELLP SYNDROME.'"
HELLP syndrome is a life-threatening pregnancy complication, according to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG).
HELLP typically occurs in the later stages of pregnancy or shortly after childbirth. In addition to lab value abnormalities, patients can experience abdominal pain, particularly along the right upper abdomen, nausea, vomiting, high blood pressure and generalized fatigue.
Broadus urged women to listen to their bodies, saying doctors told her that if she had waited a few more days, her condition could have been fatal. "[The] doctors told me thank you for coming and if I would've waited a few more days it would've been really bad," she said.
“Ladies please listen to your bodies and don't believe everything you see on TIK TOK," she concluded the post.