Snoop Dogg loves being a grandpa!
The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper shared a heartwarming photo of himself and his granddaughter, Cordoba, on Instagram Saturday. Snoop Dogg can be seen squatting down on one knee to help tie her shoelace while the family is getting ready at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"Grandpas duties while at the Olympics 💕🇺🇸😘🔥," the rapper wrote in the caption.
Cordoba is the daughter of Snoop Dogg's son, Cordell Broadus, who also shared the sweet moment among a few other photos from their family outing in Paris on his Instagram over the weekend.
"Medici Family @ the opening ceremony Daddy O accomplished another side mission the game is to be sold not told… 3 letters DNA ✅😤," he captioned the post.
In addition to Cordell, Snoop Dogg also shares son Corde and daughter Cori with wife Shante Broadus.
Ahead of the opening ceremony on Friday, Snoop Dogg also played another role at the Olympics, serving as one of the final torch bearers as he walked through the streets of Saint-Denis.
The rapper shared his gratitude thanking the U.S. and France for the opportunity in an interview earlier this week.
"I look at this as a prestigious honor and something I truly respect. I would have never dreamed of nothing like this," he said, per Associated Press. "I'm going to be on my best behavior. I'm going to be on my best athleticism. I'll be able to breathe slow to walk fast and hold the torch with a smile on my face, because I realize how prestigious this event is."