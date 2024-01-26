Snoop Dogg's upcoming new film, "The Underdoggs," has a special meaning for the rapper.

In the film, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" artist plays Jaycen "Two Js" Jennings, an ex-professional football star who is court ordered to do public service coaching youth football, and it's a character that Snoop Dogg identifies with.

"From underdog to wonderdog," he told "Good Morning America's" Michael Strahan in an interview. "I started off as an underdog, you know? That's the best dog to ever be, 'cause you the one that they don't pay attention to."

In this screen grab from the trailer, Snoop Dogg is shown in a scene from the movie "The Underdoggs." Prime Video

"So you gotta try to figure out how to master you to where you become the greatest you can be," he added.

The Charles Stone III-directed film also stars George Lopez, Mike Epps, Kandi Burruss, and Kal Penn. Strahan also makes an appearance in the film.

Snoop Dogg told Strahan that he wanted to make this film because he was inspired by his own Snoop Youth Football League, a non-profit organization he founded in 2005, which aims to give inner-city children the chance to participate in youth football and cheer.

"Football was the best thing ever that happened to me as a kid," he said. "It taught me how to have discipline and to have respect. So I wanted to give some of that back that was given to me."

Rapper Snoop Dogg arrives for Prime Video's premiere of "The Underdoggs" at the Culver Theater in Culver City, Calif., on Jan. 23, 2024. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

"I spent my money on brand new equipment, bought fields that we rented, referees, rule books, everything," he added. "We did it all the right way."

In addition to his new film, Snoop Dogg is working on a new record with Dr. Dre.

"We 'bout ready to drop a single in a couple of weeks," he said. "So that's what I've been cooking up."