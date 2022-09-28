It's hard to believe the Spice Girls' sophomore album, "Spiceworld," is turning 25.

To celebrate the anniversary, the British pop stars have announced "Spiceworld 25," a deluxe anniversary edition of their standout 1997 album, out Nov. 4.

The Spice Girls curated the release themselves and have added their favorite bonus tracks, remixes and B sides.

The album will also contain four unreleased live tracks from the Virgin Records archive, including the never-before-heard "Step To Me" original demo.

Fans of the Spice Girls know the elusive track was featured on the Japanese edition of "Spiceworld﻿." It was also the prize for a 1997 soft drink campaign, where fans had to collect 20 pink ring pull tabs to earn the "not in the shops" CD single.

"The Spiceworld era was such a fun time for us; we'd just had a number 1 album with Spice, we were travelling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie," the British sensations said in a statement. "Who would've thought it? It's crazy to think that 25 years have passed."

"Spiceworld 25" will be released digitally and physically as a two-CD and hardback book copy, double cassette or 2LP offering.

Fans can also snatch up a picture disc and clear vinyl. It is now available to preorder.