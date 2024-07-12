Stars from across the globe are gathering in Mumbai, India, for what many are dubbing the wedding of the year.
The high-profile nuptials drawing the biggest Bollywood and Hollywood stars are between Anant Ambani -- the youngest son of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani -- and Radhika Merchant.
Pre-wedding celebrations, which included performances by Rihanna and Justin Bieber, began earlier this year and have been both star-studded and extravagant.
Celebrities arriving for the wedding celebrations include Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, and more.
The groom was photographed ahead of the ceremony with his father and his mother, Nita Ambani.
See which some of the arrivals -- and incredible fashions -- for Ambani and Merchant's wedding below:
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian
John Cena
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sakshi Singh and daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni