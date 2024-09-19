Stevie Wonder is calling for "joy over anger" as he hits the road this fall on his Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart tour ahead of the election.
Wonder announced the 10-show run on Thursday. The tour officially kicks off Oct. 8 in Pittsburgh and concludes in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Oct. 30.
"Stevie Wonder announces today that he will be playing select dates in October, at the height of a critical election season and a pivotal juncture in American politics and culture," a release announcing the tour stated.
The release added that the tour is "a call for 'joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war.'"
The 25-time Grammy-winning artist will be giving out a set amount of free tickets to "those in our communities who are already working tirelessly to fix our nation's broken heart," according to the announcement.
On Aug. 30, Wonder released "Can We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart," a soulful song in which he describes what he views as the mood of the nation.
"Children marching on the boulevard / Tears are streaming down their face / Tension in the air is so bizarre / Love has gone without a trace," he sings.
"People pushing and shouting and fighting through the haze / And all this sadness, madness, help me take away the pain, it's gotta change," he continues in the chorus. "This can't stay the same, so tell me please / Can we fix our nation's broken heart?"
Tickets for Wonder's Sing Your Song! tour, produced by Wonder Productions and promoted by AEG Presents in partnership with Free Lunch, go on sale Friday, Sept. 20, at 12 p.m. local time. Ticket information can be found at StevieWonderLive.com.