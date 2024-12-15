Sydney Sweeney has posted a response to comments she received online about her body and appearance.
The "Euphoria" star took to Instagram on Friday to post a video of her training diligently in a boxing gym, seemingly responding to body-shaming comments she featured at the front of the clip. The actress also named Christy Martin in the video, the famed female boxer whom she plays in an upcoming biopic.
The video starts with a barrage of comments about her appearance including calling her "quite frumpy" and stating that her "body is not that incredible."
After a few moments of on-screen comments, the video cuts to photos of Sweeney training in a boxing gym. She is seen striking a punching bag, working with a trainer and flipping a large tire in an exercise.
Sweeney is also seen in several clips practicing her punch form. At one point, the video cuts to a sign that reads "Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard." The video also includes several shots of Sweeney flexing for the camera.
Celebrity friends of Sweeney, including Madison Bailey and Glen Powell, shared words of encouragement for the actress, supporting her by commenting on the video she posted to Instagram in response to the body-shaming comments.
The end of the video flashed the name "Christy Martin," a nod to the role Sweeney is portraying in the upcoming biopic about the famed female boxer.
"The film tells the unbelievable true story of formidable Christy Martin, who rose to fame as America's most successful female boxer in the 1990s," read a description of the film, which was announced in May.
Sweeney also posted the video to her Instagram story with the text "Christy Martin Strong."
Sweeney recently posted on social media celebrating the conclusion of filming the biopic.
"It has been one of the most emotional, transformative experiences of my life. Christy's journey is so deeply inspiring, and having her by my side during this process was nothing short of surreal," she wrote in a November Instagram post.