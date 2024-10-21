Sylvester Stallone is dancing along to a Motown classic.
The "Rocky" star posted a now-viral video to Instagram on Friday showing off his moves to the tune of "More Love," the 1967 hit by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles during a clothes fitting.
"I was caught off guard while going through a clothes fitting for an upcoming project," wrote Stallone, adding "Great song though!"
In the video, Stallone slides his hips for a few moments before raising his hands in the air and spotting the camera with a point and a smile.
The video has garnered over 1 million likes on Instagram while plenty of fans chimed in, cheering the actor on in the comment section.
Shortly after the initial video, Stallone posted another video of the same dance dubbed over the song "Rambo" by Bryson Tiller, a nod to the infamous Stallone role where he played a ruthless fighter.
"More Love," which was released by Motown Records, appeared on the 1967 album "Make It Happen."