Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to a GoFundMe account set up by the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed Wednesday in the Kansas City, Missouri, parade shooting.

Lopez-Galvan, 44, was shot and later died after gunfire erupted while fans were celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

Twenty-two other people were injured in the shooting outside Union Station, police said.

Taylor Swift attends Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Feb. 11, 2024 | KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan is shown in this undated photo. AFP via Getty Images | KKFI

The online fundraiser was "set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan," according to the GoFundMe page and meant to "provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy."

On Friday morning, a representative for the singer confirmed to ABC News that Swift had donated to the GoFundMe.

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," the singer wrote alongside the virtual donation.

Two donations -- each $50,000 -- appear on the public list from Swift. The family has now surpassed its initial fundraising goal of $75,000.

Following the Super Bowl, Swift headed to Melbourne, Australia, where she is currently performing for three-nights on her "Eras" tour.

Swift was a recurring guest at Chiefs games this season and attended the Super Bowl to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays tight end for Kansas City.

Police respond after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade, on Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The local radio station KKFI 90.1 FM confirmed to ABC News that Lopez-Galvan was the DJ and host of a Latin music program, "Taste of Tejano."

"It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family," the radio station said in a statement Wednesday. "This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community."

Lopez-Galvan's brother, Beto Lopez, said he was at Wednesday's celebration but in a different area than his sister at the time of the shooting.

"We woke up this morning excited and the last thing we ever expected was to have a tragedy in our family," Beto Lopez told ABC News in an interview.

Beto Lopez described his late sister as someone who "loved her family" and was "very bubbly" with a "life-of-the-party kind of personality." She leaves behind her husband and two young children, he said.

ABC News' Jolie Lash, Victoria Arancio and Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.