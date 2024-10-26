Taylor Swift brought her record-breaking "Eras Tour" to New Orleans on Friday, where she performed to a packed crowd at the Caesars Superdome.
The city rolled out an extra-special welcome for Swift: a massive friendship bracelet emblazoned with the singer’s name was displayed outside the Superdome.
This gesture paid tribute to the fan-driven bracelet-swapping trend that has swept the tour.
On the day before her arrival, the official Instagram account for the New Orleans Saints shared images of the Caesars Superdome, decked out with the towering bracelet in Swift’s honor.
During her Friday night performance, Swift took a moment to thank her fans for their devotion and the unique traditions they’ve cultivated during her shows.
In a fan video posted to X, she said, “You’ve created traditions. You’ve created this mass movement of joy every time we play a show. And it makes me so proud, it really does.”
Swift, who has watched fans embrace the playful exchange of friendship bracelets—a nod to her song lyrics and the sense of unity among Swifties—added her appreciation for how it’s grown into something even bigger than she imagined.
“I just showed up one day and you guys were trading friendship bracelets, and I was like, ‘that’s cool,’ and now there is a giant friendship bracelet on the outside of this stadium,” she said, referencing the Superdome’s spectacular homage to the tradition.
The tour will wrap in Vancouver on Dec. 8.