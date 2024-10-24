The Taylor Swift concert tour has sparked a vibrant friendship bracelet craze, where fans exchange handmade bracelets as tokens of connection and shared love for the artist.
The trend has become a symbol of unity and creativity, with each bracelet carrying personal meanings or references to Swift's lyrics.
To join the fun and create your own, we've rounded up a few small businesses on Etsy for high-quality materials and unique designs.
Scroll below to shop a selection of places you can join in on the craze.
The Bejeweled Club
The Bejeweled Club offers a variety of colorful beads and kits perfect for customizing your bracelet.
Kimba Siena Co
The Kimba Siena store on Etsy sells premade bracelets tailored around different musical artists.
