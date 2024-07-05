Queens supporting queens! Nobody's happier about Sabrina Carpenter's global success than Taylor Swift.
Carpenter took to Instagram on July 4 to celebrate her latest accomplishments, writing, "And just like that you guys sold out the entire short n' sweet tour, espresso went #1 at pop radio ... thank you all so so much!!! i can't wait to see you on the road."
Swift took to the comments, writing, "SUMMER OF SABRINA AND MAY IT CONTINUE FOREVER."
Carpenter, of course, was tapped by Swift to open multiple shows on the Eras Tour between August 2023 and March 2024.
After wrapping her time on the Eras Tour, Carpenter took to Instagram to reflect on the "whirlwind" experience and to send Swift "the most thank you's I've ever thank you'd" for her support.
"I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour," she wrote at the time. "There is truly no one like you and there never will be! i love you with all my heart and i will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time."
The pop star, who is celebrating back-to-back hits with "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," kicks off her Short n' Sweet Tour on Sept. 23. The tour wraps Nov. 18.
Carpenter's forthcoming new album, "Short n' Sweet," drops Aug. 23.