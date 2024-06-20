She's going on tour, 'cause she's a singer.
Sabrina Carpenter announced Thursday that she will embark on her Short n' Sweet Tour tour this fall.
The upcoming headlining North American tour spans 29 dates and hits cities across the U.S. and Canada. Carpenter will be joined by musicians Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna as openers.
The "Please Please Please" singer announced the tour on Instagram, with a graphic showing off the different tour dates and a photo of herself holding a newspaper with the headline, "SHE'S GETTING AROUND!"
"I can't wait to be singing with you all soon," she wrote in the caption.
Additionally, through partnering with the nonprofit PLUS1 for the tour, the singer launched the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which will support "the well-being of people and animals, and includes organizations working towards animal welfare, issues surrounding mental health and supporting the LGBTQ+ community," according to a press release.
Tickets officially go on sale June 28. Fans can purchase tickets through the Cash App presale on June 24 or through the Team Sabrina presale on June 25.
The Short n' Sweet Tour is in support of Carpenter's upcoming sixth studio album of the same name, which arrives Aug. 23.
A full list of tour dates is available on Carpenter's website.