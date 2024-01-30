Megan Thee Stallion announced Tuesday on "Good Morning America" that she is hitting the road this summer for a new tour.

"Oh, we're having the tour this year," the Grammy-winning rapper told "GMA." "The Hot Girl Summer Tour is gonna be 2024 summertime."

"I feel like I've never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer since, like, 2019," she added.

Megan Thee Stallion appears on "Good Morning America," Jan. 30, 2024. ABC

The rapper also revealed that a new album is in the works, sharing, "This is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer."

Though a tour itinerary and details aren't yet available, the Texas native promised to give her fans, dubbed "hotties," "the Megan Thee Stallion experience."

This year has already been a busy one for Megan, with the rapper herself saying it's been off to a "very lit" start.

After releasing "Cobra" in November, she released "Hiss," the second single off her upcoming third studio album, just last week. She also recently put her stamp on the new "Mean Girls" movie, teaming up with Reneé Rapp for "Not My Fault."

Megan Thee Stallion attends the "Mean Girls" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater, Jan. 8, 2024, in New York. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The self-proclaimed "Black Regina George" -- a reference to the "Mean Girls" character originally played by Rachel McAdams and now Rapp -- said "Mean Girls" has been her favorite movie "since forever."

Megan also opened up about finding a reason to continue fighting after a "really rough" past couple years, when she said "music just seemed so negative."

"I just wasn't in a good space mentally ... and it just all felt like, 'I'm tired of this, tired of fighting,'" she said. "But I had to tell myself I don't want to give up."

The "Savage" rapper said she channeled her struggles into music and the process has been "like therapy" and "like a real diary entry" for her.