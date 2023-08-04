Thursday night was a seemingly perfect night for Bianka Bryant at the first Los Angeles show of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.
That's because Bianka was chosen as the special fan who received Swift's hat during her performance of her song "22" off her 2012 album "Red," which was re-released as "Red (Taylor's Version)" in 2021.
According to tradition, Swift picks one fan during each show to come to the very front of the stage during that song, to share a special moment with her. Bianka, the 6-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa, was the lucky one selected at the Aug. 3 performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
The two shared a huge hug before Swift gifted Bianka the black "22" hat inspired by her look in the "22" music video and planted a kiss on her cheek.
Vanessa Bryant shared the sweet moment on Instagram, captioning the photo, "We love you @taylorswift."
Bianka's sisters Natalia Bryant and Capri Bryant were also in attendance at the concert Thursday night. Vanessa Bryant later shared a photo of the four "Swifties" in the audience and another photo of them meeting Swift.
Vanessa Bryant also shared a picture of her outfit for the evening on her Instagram story: a bejeweled jean jacket featuring a photo of her late husband and Swift when he accompanied the pop star onstage during her 1989 World Tour in 2015.