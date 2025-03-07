Teddi Mellencamp says she has "multiple tumors" after undergoing scans.
The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star shared an update on Instagram on Thursday and said that tumors were found in her brain and lungs.
"I have multiple tumors in my brain that weren't able to be removed via surgery. I also have 2 tumors in my lung. These are all metastases of my melanoma," she said.
"The doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy will effectively treat them," she added.
Mellencamp said she is "feeling positive" that she "will win this battle."
"Now a @bravoandy would say: with all due… f*** off, cancer!" she wrote.
The news comes nearly a month after the reality star revealed on Feb. 12 that she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. At the time, she said that doctors found "multiple tumors" in her brain after she had been suffering from what she described as "severe and debilitating" headaches.
She underwent surgery on the primary tumor site at the time and revealed that she would be moving on to treatment -- in a follow-up post on Feb. 28, Mellencamp stated that she was undergoing radiation -- after doctors found "more tumors than expected."
According to the American Cancer Society, melanoma is a "type of skin cancer that develops when melanocytes (the cells that give the skin its tan or brown color) start to grow out of control."
"Melanoma is much less common than some other types of skin cancers. But melanoma is more dangerous because it's much more likely to spread to other parts of the body if not found and treated early," the American Cancer Society states.
On World Cancer Day in February, Mellencamp shared on the "Him & Her" podcast that he had undergone around 20 surgeries over the past three years as a result of her melanoma diagnosis.