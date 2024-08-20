Lucasfilm has struck down prospects for more of "The Acolyte."
The Disney+ series, starring Amandla Stenberg and created by Leslye Headland, won't return for a second season, "Good Morning America" has confirmed.
"The Acolyte" premiered June 4 with two episodes and wrapped up its eight-episode run on July 16.
Review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes shows that the series garnered a mixed reception, earning a 78% from critics but an 18% from audiences.
"The Acolyte" -- featuring Lee Jung-Jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen and Carrie Ann-Moss -- was set approximately 100 years before the nine-film Skywalker Saga and followed the mystery surrounding twin sisters Osha and Mae (Stenberg).
Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."