"The Bear" season 3 is chock-full of celebrity guest stars and real-life chefs playing themselves, but one moment from the finale has fans lit up.
Spoiler warning! We will be discussing details from the season 3 finale of "The Bear" below.
In a blink-and-you-miss-it scene during the season 3 finale, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) attends a funeral dinner for the fictional restaurant Ever run in the show by Chef Andrea Terry (Olivia Colman), who has decided to close up shop and retire.
The real Ever -- the actual one, a two-Michelin-starred restaurant co-owned by Chef Curtis Duffy and Michael Muser in Chicago -- is not closing, we should note.
Carmy looks at a collage of photos featuring non-fictional chefs when, for a brief moment, a snap of Bradley Cooper in the 2015 film "Burnt" flashes across the screen.
In "Burnt," directed by John Wells, Cooper plays Adam Jones, a fictional down-on-his-luck chef who sets out redeem himself and restart his career.
There's no additional context provided as to why we see this reference to Cooper's "Burnt" character, and the actor himself doesn't make an appearance.
Does "The Bear" take place in the same universe as "Burnt," or is it some sort of inside joke either played by the characters within the show or the show's creator, Christopher Storer?
We'd like to order one explanation, please, chef.