Thomas Rhett celebrates daughter Lillie Carolina's 3rd birthday with heartwarming Instagram post
Thomas Rhett had all the dad feels on Friday, as he celebrated his youngest daughter Lillie Carolina's third birthday. The country star took to Instagram to gush over his little girl, sharing a heartfelt post along with some sweet family photos.
"Lillie Carolina there are no words to describe how much I love you..How in the world are you 3?!?! Can't wait to celebrate you today! Happy birthday!!" Rhett captioned the post.
Rhett and wife, Lauren Akins, are parents to four daughters: Willa Gray, 9, Ada James, 6, Lennon Love, 4, and Lillie Carolina, 3. The family frequently shares updates and milestones on social media.
Just two days prior, Akins took to Instagram to celebrate daughter Willa's ninth birthday writing, "Belated birthday girl🥰💕 you and me have the same spirit baby, and we're not going anywhere fast hahah slowwwww and steady. I like to say we're just slowing down and enjoying life-of course until we're on a roller coaster, rushing the field at Neyland or riding horses🧡✨🌼🥰 you are 9 going on 19 and I'm having so much fun just being your mama happy (belated) birthday Willa Gray girl!"
The celebration comes after Rhett released his seventh album, "About a Woman," on Aug. 23. The album's first single, "Beautiful as You," is inspired by Akins, highlighting the family's ongoing influence on his music.
On Friday, Rhett also debuted a new song -- a duet version of "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman" featuring Teddy Swims. The pair are set to perform the song together at the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 20 where they'll mash-up "Somethin' 'Bout A Woman" with Swims' "Lose Control."