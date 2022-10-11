Tia Mowry says she's looking forward to a new chapter in her life.

Since announcing her split from Cory Hardrict, her husband of 14 years, she's shared two posts on social media that show she's loving her newfound self and is ready for the journey ahead.

"This chapter of my life is called 'My Turn,' " the actress wrote in text overlaid in a short Instagram video on Monday.

In the footage, Mowry is seen smiling while sitting on the edge of the bed in a satin robe. The caption reads simply, "I am love. I am peace," along with a blue butterfly emoji.

The "Sister, Sister" alum also posted a carousel of self-portraits on Instagram Monday, sending a message of gratitude to those who had been supportive of her amid news of the separation.

"The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I'm so grateful to you all," she wrote, adding, "New Book, First Chapter to follow."

Fans were quick to notice an exchange Mowry and Hardrict shared in the comment section of that post: Hardrict, 42, commented with a heart emoji and sparkling emoji beneath the series of photos, to which Mowry responded, "I love you."

The social posts come just a week after Mowry announced she and Hardrict had "decided to go our separate ways."

"These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," she wrote on Instagram. "We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."