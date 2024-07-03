Tia Mowry is expressing major love for her twin sister Tamera Mowry.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Tia Mowry shared a heartfelt post about Tamera Mowry as their 46th birthday approaches this weekend.
"Having you by my side as we've grown and evolved has been an incredible blessing," she began.
"Not everyone can say they've had someone with them through every major milestone in life," Tia Mowry continued. "From growing up together and getting our big break to navigating the teenage years, and motherhood. I'm immensely grateful to have shared this journey with you."
Concluding her post, she wrote, "Here's to celebrating all the beautiful memories and milestones we've experienced and built together. We're turning 46! How did we get here??"
The sisters have shared the screen on numerous occasions throughout their lives, most notably on their sitcom "Sister, Sister," which ran for six seasons between 1994 and 1999.
They also starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie "Twitches" and its sequel, "Twitches Too," and had their own reality series, "Tia & Tamera," in the early 2010s.
Tia and Tamera Mowry are both moms of two.