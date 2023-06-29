Tia Mowry is opening up about her split from Cory Hardrict and how her kids played a part in her decision to file for divorce.
"A part of my decision was also for them," the "Sister, Sister" alum, 44, told HelloBeautiful in a new interview published June 28, speaking about her children -- son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 5.
"For them, seeing their mother walk in truth, I feel like it's a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision," she continued.
Mowry and Hardrict, 43, met on the set of their 2005 film "Hollywood Horror" and went on to marry in April 2008. Mowry announced in October 2022 they were separating after 14 years of marriage.
"It was one of the hardest decisions that I had ever had to make in my entire life," she said, noting that she hopes her kids see that "even if there's some sort of doubt ... mommy pushed through."
"[They can say] my mommy is living and chasing her truth. I want my children to do that. That's the best gift I can give them."
Aside from what her kids might think of her, Mowry also said she wants her children to take an important lesson to heart for themselves and carry with them throughout their lives.
"I want for them not to live a life that I want them to live, for them not to live a life that everybody else wants them to live or what they think that they should be or live," she said.
she added, "I want them to see that it is OK to have a bad day. I want them to see that it is OK to chase your joy. I want them to see that it is OK to live your truth."