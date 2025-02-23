Country singer Tim McGraw shared sweet videos featuring his wife, singer Faith Hill as part of a new social media trend.
McGraw posted his version of the viral "my emergency contact" trend, where users stitch together clips of their emergency contact in their phone.
While some examples of this trend exhibit hilarious behavior, McGraw went for the sweet route, posting stitched together video clips of Hill at various events including dancing on stage and cheering at a sporting event.
"My beautiful, crazy, hilarious emergency contact," wrote McGraw in the caption of the video.
McGraw and Hill share three daughters: Maggie Elizabeth McGraw, Gracie McGraw and Audrey McGraw. The couple have been married since 1996.
Earlier this month, Will Ferrell was featured in an "emergency contact" video posted by his son, Magnus Ferrell.
The video featured a bearded Will Ferrell performing a goofy barefoot dance. "My emergency contact ❤️," wrote his son.