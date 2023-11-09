Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick have joined the latest online trend challenge, which was inspired by David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

Bacon and Sedgwick posted a video on Instagram Wednesday featuring themselves sweetly dancing together in their kitchen while doing their dishes.

Dancing to the 1983 tune "Island in the Stream" by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, the two attempt to recreate a moment from the Netflix documentary "Beckham," which focuses on the life of the soccer legend and his wife, an iconic fashion designer and former Spice Girl. In the documentary, David and Victoria Beckham are seen dancing together to the tune in their home.

"Did we pass the Beckham test?" Bacon and Sedgwick wrote in the caption of their Instagram post Wednesday.

Their moves were later approved by David Beckham himself, who replied in the comment section, "Oh you passed with flying colours ❤️ @kevinbacon 🔥."

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick attend 26th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Oct. 23, 2023 in Savannah, Ga. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Bacon, 65, and Sedgwick, 58, have taken part in an online challenge: Last year, Bacon also participated in the viral TikTok "Footlose" challenge.

Bacon, of course, starred in the classic 1984 film "Footloose," playing Ren McCormack.

"I don't remember this being part of the original #Footloose choreography 🤣 but figured we'd give it a spin," he captioned a TikTok video at the time, which showed him dancing with -- and flipping -- Sedgwick to the film's theme song of the same name by Kenny Loggins.

Bacon and Sedwick, who share son Travis, 34 and daughter Sosie, 31, first met on the set of the PBS movie "Lemon Sky" in 1987. The couple celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in September.