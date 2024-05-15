Tom Brady is sharing some regrets about being the subject of the latest celebrity roast and saying he'd never do it again.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion was the guest of honor at the "Greatest Roast of All Time: The Roast of Tom Brady," a live, three-hour comedy event filmed for Netflix, where the former quarterback was the target of jokes from fellow footballers to big-name comedians.
During the latest episode of "The Pivot" podcast, which aired Tuesday, Brady reflected on the experience -- both the good and the bad.
"I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun," he shared. "I didn't like the way it affected my kids."
Brady is dad to son Jack, 16, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, as well as son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.
While his kids were off limits joke-wise, his past relationships were not.
For example, Nikki Glaser, hailed as one of the funniest comics of the night, took aim at Brady's divorce from Bündchen during the roast, saying, "Five-time Super Bowl MVP, most career wins, most career touchdowns. You have seven rings -- well, eight, now that Gisele gave hers back."
"It's the hardest part about, like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize 'I wouldn't do that again' because of the way it affected, actually, the people I care about most in the world," he explained.
Brady explained how he is choosing to look on the brighter side of the roast and is finding the silver lining about the whole experience.
"I'm going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it," he said. "And at the same time, I'm happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun."