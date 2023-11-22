Denzel Washington channeled one of his most famous roles during an appearance on Tom Brady's "Let's Go" podcast this week.

The Oscar winner appeared on the Nov. 20 episode and re-created a scene from the 2000 movie "Remember the Titans," in which he played real-life high school football coach Herman Boone, with the retired NFL quarterback.

Washington took on the role of Boone in the table read, of course, while Brady played one of his players, Petey Jones, played in the original film by "Clueless" star and "Scrubs" alum Donald Faison.

Denzel Washington is pictured May 26, 2022, and Tom Brady is pictured January 31, 2023. Getty Images,(2)

In the scene, Boone is laying down the law with the high school football team as their new coach when he asks Jones why he's smiling, to which Jones responds by saying he loves football because it's fun.

See how the scene played out:

"Remember the Titans," directed by directed by Boaz Yakin, follows the true story of Washington's Coach Boone as he attempts to integrate a high school football team in 1971.

The film also stars Will Patton, Wood Harris, Ryan Hurst, Ryan Gosling, Hayden Panettiere and Nicole Ari Parker, among others.