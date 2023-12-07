Tony Hawk is wishing his son Riley a happy birthday.

The skateboarding legend, 55, took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate his eldest child as he turned 31.

"Happy 31st to this wonderful, talented young man," Hawk wrote in the caption of a post. "I am thankful he found the love of his life and a healthy, disciplined approach to adulthood. And that he is inspiring his younger siblings by example."

He continued, "We had a blast at the wedding and we love you Riley! (Frances please show this to him since he's no longer in the Insta bubble)."

The post included a photo of Riley Hawk and his wife Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of late Nirvana rocker Kurt Cobain and Hole lead singer Courtney Love. In the image, Frances Cobain is wearing what appears to be a wedding dress.

In addition to Riley Hawk, who followed in his dad's footsteps and is also a professional skateboarder, Tony Hawk is also a dad to three other children from past relationships.