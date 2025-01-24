Trace Cyrus pens emotional post to dad Billy Ray Cyrus, says he can 'barely recognize' the man he once idolized
Trace Cyrus, the adopted son of Billy Ray Cyrus and ex-wife Tish Cyrus, wrote an open letter to his famed musician father, voicing concern for his dad's health after Billy Ray Cyrus was scrutinized for his performance during President Donald Trump's inaugural celebrations on Jan. 20.
"Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you," Trace Cyrus, 35, wrote on Instagram Wednesday alongside an undated photo of himself onstage with his dad. "The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it's become obvious to everyone but you."
He acknowledged his father "may be upset" with his public post, but wrote that their family has "been genuinely worried about you for years but you've pushed all of us away."
"We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You're not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it," Trace Cyrus continued. "As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon."
"I love you Dad. We haven't talked in a while but l'm over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing," he wrote. "I don't know what you're struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & l'd love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you."
A representative for Billy Ray Cyrus did not respond to ABC News' requests for comment about Trace Cyrus' Instagram post.
Trace Cyrus's Instagram post came just days after the country music singer experienced technical difficulties during his performance at the Liberty Ball in Washington, D.C., for Trump's inauguration.
After performing the first part of "Old Town Road," Billy Ray Cyrus attempted to sing the rest of the song while his guitar cut out. Afterward, he sang an a cappella version of "Achy Breaky Heart" to the crowd.
Following the performance, Billy Ray Cyrus said in an Instagram post that he "had a blast" despite the malfunctions.
"I wouldn't have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not," he shared in a post Tuesday, alongside a photo from the event. "I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me."
The singer added, "I've learned through all these years when the producer says 'you're on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell. I was there for the people and we had a blast. That's called rock n roll!!!"
Two days after Trace Cyrus' post, Billy Ray Cyrus announced he has a new album on the way, releasing this summer, and that it's produced by his son Braison Cyrus, with whom he co-wrote all the songs.
"I'm so proud to lean into the music with Braison. This is art imitating life, imitating art. It starts and ends with art," Billy Ray Cyrus said in a statement, calling Braison Cyrus "very talented."
"I'm glad to be a part of it," he continued. "This record is gonna be special. I'm gearing up for what will be the journey of a lifetime."
Braison Cyrus added, "I've spent this past year getting to know my dad better than I ever have. I've heard stories, jokes and songs that I don't think anyone else has. It's an opportunity to tell my dad's story through music and I'm fortunate to be able to take it. Music, stories and family are the most important things to my dad so to bring the two together is a full circle endeavor."