Billy Ray Cyrus speaks out after technical difficulties during inaugural Liberty Ball performance
Billy Ray Cyrus is speaking out about his performance at the inaugural Liberty Ball during President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day.
The singer, who experienced technical difficulties during his performance, said he "had a blast" despite the malfunctions in an Instagram post reflecting on the experience on Tuesday.
"I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not," wrote Cyrus alongside a photo from the event.
"I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me," said Cyrus adding that he "had a ball" at the event.
"I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says 'you’re on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell," he continued. "I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock n roll!!!"
After performing the first part of "Old Town Road," Cyrus attempted to sing the rest of the song while his guitar cut out. Afterwards, Cyrus sang an a capella version of "Achy Breaky Heart" to the Washington D.C. crowd.
On Sunday, Cyrus posted an Instagram about the event writing, "Honored to kick off the Liberty Ball at the request of our 47th President and Commander-in-Chief @realdonaldtrump. When you get knocked down, you get back up. You fight and persevere. 🇺🇸"
ABC News has reached out to representatives for Cyrus for additional comment on the performance.
Several performers took the stage this weekend as Trump was inaugurated in Washington D.C. on Monday and attended several inaugural balls and a victory rally.
The Village People and Jason Aldean joined Cyrus at the Liberty Ball while Rascal Flatts and Parker McCollum performed at the Commander-in-Chief Ball. Gavin DeGraw performed at Monday night’s Starlight Ball.
Carrie Underwood sang "America the Beautiful" a cappella after also facing technical difficulties at Trump’s swearing in ceremony.
Kid Rock, The Village People and Lee Greenwood also joined Cyrus on Sunday night to perform at the Make America Great Again Victory Rally.