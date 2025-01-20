Inauguration Day festivities are underway, and with them comes plenty of high-profile style on everyone from incoming political figures to inauguration performers.
We're rounding up all the standout looks of the day from Ivanka Trump's sleek, deep green ensemble to Usha Vance's soft pink coat with a matching scarf.
First lady Jill Biden chose bold, head-to-toe purple with a matching coat, gloves and shoes, while Vice President Kamala Harris chose a mostly black ensemble finished with leather gloves and a black and white scarf.
Incoming first lady Melania Trump wore a look from American designer Adam Lippes to attend a church service early in the day. The ensemble featured a navy silk wool coat, a navy silk wool pencil skirt and an ivory silk crepe blouse, all hand-sewn in New York City.
"The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump," Lippes said in a press release, adding that "Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen and I take great pride in showing such work to the world."
Continue to check back throughout the day as we add more looks below.