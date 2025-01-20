Melania Trump returned to Washington, D.C., in style this week.
The first lady -- who was dressed in a navy blue outfit with matching pumps and a hat for the occasion -- and President Donald Trump made stops at the White House and St. John's Episcopal Church Monday morning before they headed to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for the presidential inauguration.
American designer Adam Lippes designed Melania Trump's ensemble, which consisted of a navy silk wool coat, a navy silk wool pencil skirt and an ivory silk crepe blouse.
"The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump. Mrs. Trump's outfit was created by some of America's finest craftsmen and I take great pride in showing such work to the world," Lippes said in a press release.
Meanwhile, her matching hat, designed by Eric Javits, carried a special significance for the designer, who told ABC News he was "greatly honored and very moved by the entire experience."
"When I was creating the hat in my hands, it was a simple hat. It was understated, it was classic," Javits said. "When I saw it on her head, it really transformed. The experience became very powerful. Because everything worked together. And of course, you know that speaks to her grace and her presence, so it was very, very strong. The visual impact is very strong of seeing her. And of course, I just feel very grateful to have been enlisted to create that for her."
Javits added the hat reflected Melania Trump's thoughtful expression of herself.
"It's a time of some restraint, and it's really sort of a turning point to more conservative values, I think," he said. "And I think she was thinking of protocol and looking very elegant and very simple in a way ... it still was a very powerful visual message."
Melania Trump has projected glamour and style since her first tenure as first lady from 2017 to 2021.
"Mrs. Trump really shocked the world in 2017, at the swearing-in, in that powder blue Ralph Lauren suit that was very evocative of a Jackie Kennedy suit, and seemed to really suggest that she had studied the role of the first lady," Vanessa Friedman, the New York Times' chief fashion critic, told ABC News.
The first ladies' fashion has long been steeped in history with unspoken messages conveyed in their clothing choices. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis elevated the first lady position to royalty with her pillbox hats and tailored pastel suits, while Michelle Obama emphasized inclusion with her laid back and affordable separates. Jill Biden highlighted American designers while suggesting attainability with her polished looks.
Style experts seem to agree that Melania Trump's style is more "aspirational," with a focus on designs from high-end fashion houses like Dior and Versace.
"She is drawn to designers who have the seal of approval of the fashion establishment in terms of silhouette, likes clothing that has structure, that often has a waist. She likes a pencil skirt. She likes a sharp shoulder. She often wears military-inspired suits," Friedman explained.
The incoming first lady has cut her own path over the years with wide-ranging outfits, and her Inauguration Day outfit will showcase her style once again.
"The inauguration is really just a moment of theater, where everybody is watching. So each decision has an impact and contributes to the kind of storytelling of the day," Friedman said.