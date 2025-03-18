Tracy Morgan is speaking out after experiencing a medical incident at the New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday night.
The actor and comedian, 56, was transported by wheelchair out of the game after he was seen vomiting at his courtside seat.
The NBA game was delayed during the third quarter following the incident while staff cleaned the area where Morgan was sitting.
On Tuesday, Morgan shared an update on Instagram, posting a photo of himself in a hospital bed with his phone, featuring a Knicks decal.
"Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning," Morgan captioned the photo. "Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!"
The comedian added, "More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs 😅 #goknicks"
After the delay, the Knicks would go on to beat the Heat 116-95.
Morgan is a big Knicks fan and a regular at courtside during home games.
In a statement to ABC News following Monday's game, a Madison Square Garden spokesperson said, “We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”
Morgan has previously opened up about health issues, including undergoing a kidney transplant in 2010, sustaining injuries following a major 2014 car accident and having pneumonia.
“I'm here. I'm with y’all. Fight, fight. ... Listen, you don't have to have pneumonia, you don't have to get hit by a truck. you don’t have to get shot. you don't [have to] get stabbed, you, God forbid, lay down on your bed [and] not just wake up. So your best bet is just to run your race,” Morgan said on “The View” in 2019.