'Twin Peaks' creator David Lynch announces emphysema diagnosis, says he quit smoking, in 'excellent shape'
David Lynch is opening up about his health.
On Monday, the filmmaker, known as the creator of the television series "Twin Peaks," the Oscar-nominated films "Mulholland Drive," "Blue Velvet" and more, took to X, formerly Twitter, to talk about his emphysema diagnosis and said that he is in "excellent shape," except for his pulmonary disease.
"Ladies and Gentlemen," he wrote. "Yes, I have emphysema from my many years of smoking. I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco -- the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them -- but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema."
"I have now quit smoking for over two years," Lynch continued. "Recently I had many tests and the good news is that I am in excellent shape except for emphysema. I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire."
"I want you all to know that I really appreciate your concern," he added. "Love, David."
The message comes after a story that was published in Sight & Sound magazine, in which Lynch shared that emphysema would likely prevent him from directing on set ever again.
"I've gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I'm homebound whether I like it or not," Lynch said in an excerpt from the article shared by "The Independent."
"And now, because of COVID, it would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold," he added. "I can only walk a short distance before [running] out of oxygen."
Although directing remotely may be an option in the future, Lynch said, "I wouldn't like that so much."
Emphysema is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, which is "a group of lung diseases that make it hard to breathe and get worse over time," according to information on MedlinePlus -- an online information service produced by the National Library of Medicine -- from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.
According to the agency, emphysema is usually caused by "long-term exposure to irritants that damage your lungs and the airways."
"In the United States, cigarette smoke is the main cause. Pipe, cigar, and other types of tobacco smoke can also cause emphysema, especially if you inhale them," the agency states. "Exposure to other inhaled irritants can contribute to emphysema. These include secondhand smoke, air pollution, and chemical fumes or dusts from the environment or workplace."
There is currently no cure for emphysema, according to the NHLBI, however, treatments such as oxygen therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation and, in severe cases, surgery "can help with symptoms, slow the progress of the disease, and improve your ability to stay active."
Lynch's last project was "Twin Peaks: The Return" in 2017.
Lynch has a couple of projects he is still trying to get off the ground including the animated "Snootworld" and an unproduced screenplay titled "Antelope Don't Run No More."
"We don't know what the future will bring, but we remain hopeful," Lynch said, speaking with Sight & Sound.