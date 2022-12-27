R&B singer Usher is mourning the loss of his grandmother Tina.

In an Instagram post, the Grammy Award winner paid tribute to his beloved grandmother with a series of photos and an emotional caption.

"I love you more," he began. "It's taken me a few days to come to grips with the fact that my Grandma Tina is no longer with me. I'm praying for clarity and strength for all whom relied on her. Her daily devotion was to help those in need and she did just that. It was her life's work."

"She was truly a prayer warrior for me and so many others," Usher said. "Part of me is trying to be strong for others… Her belief was that God always has a plan… I'm trying to understand that right now. The other half of me continues to break silently… I really thought we had more time."

"She was my earth angel," he added. "Whatever it took, from fasting for me and prayer that God deliver me from what stress and strife I was blinded by at the moment. She would send forth ministering angels to clear my path."

"Missin u," he said. "I celebrate u and your life!!"

Usher shared that he and his grandmother, whose full name is Evangelist Erenestine Carter, were laughing together just days ago and said that her last words to him were, "There's a time for everything son… there's a time to laugh, a time to cry… there's a time to live and a time to die."